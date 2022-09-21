The House In Goodnight Mommy Means Much More Than You Likely Realize

In an interview with Variety, Mary Colston and Alexander Dynan detailed how the house was designed to act as a map for the characters’ emotions. At first glance, the house does not appear threatening. The living room’s high ceilings, light-colored furniture, and rustic accents suggest living in material comfort and tranquility. But the deeper Luke and Elias move into the house, the more it feels like a trap. While the boys’ room feels youthful and familiar, their mother’s room is dark and dirty. When the curtains are drawn tight, the walls seem to curl in on themselves, sagging toward fly-covered plates of stale food and dirty laundry.

The cavernous space doesn’t quite fit the image of the loving mother that the audience sees singing to the boys at the beginning of the film. “The more you get into the space, the more you make the world ask, ‘What’s wrong with this woman?'” Colston told the outlet. Dynan, who wanted the set to reinforce the film’s central conflict, added, “As a viewer, do you think she’s just a stressed-out mother? Or is there something else?”

That’s the question everyone asks as the plot progresses, leading to a shocking ending that twists the original film’s conclusion. The creative team behind the film made full use of every tool at their disposal and were able to help make this remake feel fresh.