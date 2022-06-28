The Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer Has Fans Of The Original All Saying The Same Thing

Just as Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) got more than they bargained for when they semi-accidentally resurrected the Sanderson sisters in the trailer, fans were surprised by the sheer amount of nostalgia in it. However, unlike the young characters, fans are absolutely ready for what is to come.

“This is one of the few times I totally agree with Disney making a sequel to a movie that didn’t absolutely need one. That looks really good!!” YouTube commentator Phantom Pinetree pointed out that while the original film is a standalone work, the new one is a really welcome bonus. Commenter Kein Ami, meanwhile, recalled the long-running rumors of a Hocus Pocus remake and expressed his delight that Disney has chosen the sequel route instead. “And to think that they would remake this classic instead of a sequel, which looks really good! I’m glad they went in that direction instead and gave us what we wanted,” they wrote.

The fans were equally vocal Twitter, where the teaser trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2” also raised wishes that the film manages to capture the spirit of the original. “Hopefully, like the first one, they find the perfect balance of spooky/spooky and comedy/camp,” said one Twitter user meant. user @mellyfratelli thought along the same lines and expressed particular interest in whether the sequel attempts to live up to arguably the finest hour of the original. “I just want to know what the big musical number is going to be,” they tweeted, clearly referencing Bette Midler’s iconic performance of “I Put a Spell on You.”

Halloween 2022 is still a long way off, but now that the Sanderson sisters are coming, fans will no doubt find the wait worth it.