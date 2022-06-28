The Hinokami Chronicles’ DLC update trailer shows off Tengen Uzui

Uzui Tengen the Klang Hashira. Photo credit: Ufotable

The Demon Slayer video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, or simply Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, will begin releasing additional paid DLC fighters in July 2022.

Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira in the anime video game, comes first, and new gameplay footage shows him in action using his abilities in the video game.

The new Uzui Tengen Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles DLC

In addition to Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles will include at least six other paid DLC characters in Nezuko (Advanced Demon Form), Tanjiro (Entertainment District), Inosuke (Entertainment District), Zenitsu (Entertainment District), Daki, and Gyutaro mode. Essentially, the heart of this paid DLC is the anime and manga entertainment District Arc, which includes all of the main characters. Check out the Japanese video below showing Tengen Uzui’s eye-catching gameplay:

The game is available on the PlayStation 5 and other video game consoles. The anime video game is a stunning experience that’s a little rough around the edges.

Many fans were enthusiastic and usually awarded three out of five stars. How beautiful this game is in terms of presentation cannot be overstated. However, there are some flaws in terms of gameplay.

More broadly, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The Extra Character Pack DLC will be released on all platforms in Summer 2022, starting with Tengen Uzui in July.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles: A graphic masterpiece

The graphics are perhaps the most important aspect of the Hinokami Chronicles. Cyber ​​Connect worked hard to create the Naruto sequence that looked just like the anime series and the publisher does it not only with Demon Slayer but with such zeal that there were legitimately several times where it was almost impossible was to tell the difference between the game and what was out of Ufotable’s animation studio.

Tanjiro in the game Demon Slayer Hinokami Chronicles. Photo credit Cyber ​​Connect

The graphics are incredibly stunning, whether it’s cutscenes, in-game combat, or exploring sequences set in small villages and hilly landscapes. It was incredible to see how accurately the producers could build a game that looked exactly like its source material.

The game features 18 playable characters, which makes sense for adapting the anime’s first season into a video game. Still, the lack of variety in some of the playstyles of different characters was noticeable. Tanjiro’s water style, for example, is shared by his master Sakonji Urokodaki and the slain Sabito, giving the impression that you’re playing the same person with different skins.

What do you think of the numerous paid DLCs announced for The Hinokami Chronicles game? Are you excited about the new Tengen Uzui gameplay footage? Let us know what you think in the comments.