The Hilariously Creative Way Sarah Chalke Recorded For Rick And Morty During Quarantine

On an episode of the podcast 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt, Sarah Chalke, who plays Beth Smith, spoke about how her role as voice actor for “Rick and Morty” has changed during the pandemic. The quarantine has halted regular production and the actors have not all been able to meet in person to record the show together as usual. Instead, each actor had to record their own lines at home, using a combination of equipment loaned to them by the show’s crew and other items they happened to have in their homes.

Chalke said: “We each had tiny microphones and had to create the most acoustically favorable environment. I took the bottom bunk in my son’s bunk bed, grabbed every comforter in my house and hung them around. Each pillow and so on then stacked Harry Potter books and this microphone balanced precariously on top of it.” Basically, she used her children’s toys to build a fort that served as an improvised sound booth to pick up Beth’s voice.

As it became clear the pandemic would be a long time coming, Chalke upped her sound booth game at home. She recalls, “I researched on the internet how to build your own sound booth.” However, after speaking to a few sound professionals, Chalke finally decided to have them build a proper home sound booth to record Beth with could.