The Hilarious Way Supernatural Fans Want To See Cas Live On

After Dean breaks free from Hell in Season 4, he realizes he wasn’t rescued by accident. Everywhere he goes, the devastation of shattering glass and shaking rooms follows him. He soon finds that Cas tried to communicate with him after reviving him. Since then, Cas’ deep voice mixed with quirky humor has been a staple of the character. And now that Supernatural is over, fans have the perfect idea for bringing Cas back: through voice navigation.

In one thread, a Redditor reposted a meme from an unknown source that said, “I’d pay good money for a Cas-voiced navigation.” Others brushed off that idea, suggesting what sort of things Cas would say: “II don’t understand. Why didn’t you turn around when I told you?” Many agreed that the idea is inspired. Cas’ unfamiliarity with anything modern is a running gag in Supernatural and would provide a humorous element to travel if implemented.

There were also people like Redditor u/NightVelvet who believe Cas’ voice could work with other modern tech applications as well. “I would 100% buy this,” they wrote. “Better fuck Alexa, I want a Misha.”

Waze is a navigation app that lets you choose a celebrity voice to guide you through your driving day. Many coveted voices have been added to the app, including the soothing rhythm of Morgan Freeman (via Player One). It’s only a small leap to hope that one day fans will be gifted Cas’ confused reactions to driving styles.