The Hellraiser Trailer Has Fans Divided Over This One Big Thing

While excitement surrounding Hellraiser is at an all-time high, fans would rather see the film released in theaters than on Hulu.

In the official r/Movies thread discussing the trailer, fans expressed their anticipation for the reboot. The fact that there’s a new Hellraiser movie with an actual budget was enough to grab most users’ attention while others focused on specific details from the trailer. While the vast majority of comments were positive, there was one major disappointment that fans weren’t able to see Hellraiser in a theater.

User lucinaka said, “I’m so disappointed these aren’t going to theaters.” User chillinwithunicorns references “Hellraiser,” skipping the theatrical release to another Hulu original, and says, “Like ‘Prey,’ I wish I could see it in a movie theater a lot more than I’d like to see something like ‘Smile’, that’s for sure.”

The relationship between “Hellraiser” and “Prey” is an interesting comparison. Prey was a return to basics for the Predator franchise while also giving fans a new take on the series. The film was a huge success for Hi, considered by many to be the best since the original, but fans also wished they could have seen it on the big screen. Many outlets have since theorized whether Prey would have been as big a hit had it been released theatrically, but in hindsight it’s 20/20 and fans wish 20th Century Studios had it in theaters brought.

Hellraiser appears to do exactly what Prey has accomplished with its franchise, so it will be interesting to see the film’s success once it is released. Hellraiser will be released on Hulu on October 7th.