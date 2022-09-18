The Heart-Stopping Moment When Deadliest Catch’s Kyle Nearly Avoided Serious Injury

In Season 15, Episode 11, titled “Hell Hath No Fury,” the crew of the Cornelia Marie was assigned to work during Arctic Storm Elsa, which whipped up rogue waves and ice clinging to the deck floor. The protective equipment and non-slip boots worn by the crew may be of limited use when an arctic storm increases the risks of the working conditions. As deckhand Kyle Craig told the Discovery Channel film crew, “The winds are at least 60+ mph out here at this point.” Captains Casey McManus and Josh Harris agreed that any increase in wind and waves would have to force them to to stop work.

At this point, a crab pot was being brought in from the icy sea when a rogue wave tipped the boat up, swinging the pot uncontrollably into the air. Craig lost his footing on the frozen deck, preventing him from feeding the pot into the hydraulic system. The slip threw him back to the ground as the massive pot swung with vigor, missing his head by inches. Faced with an unrelenting storm and dangerous deck conditions and a close situation of serious injury or death for Craig, the captains suspended fishing until the storm passed.

Sadly, Craig passed away in 2021 (via Discovery) unrelated to his career in the shrimp industry.