The Harley Quinn Character You Are Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Like his personal hero, Batman, Commissioner Gordon (Christopher Meloni) is a sad sack. Once a successful police commissioner and Harvey Dent’s right-hand man, Gordon is now a depressed, lonely, middle-aged alcoholic with little hope for the future. But thanks to his daughter, Barbara, aka Batgirl, and Two-face, Gordon picks himself up off the ground and decides to run for mayor of Gotham.

As a police officer, Gordon believes in law and order above all else, which is why he is best represented by the sign of Libra. Libras are represented by Libra and are known as the diplomats of the zodiac. They are committed to justice and peacekeeping, equality is very important to them. They dislike chaos and clutter and tend to avoid conflict when it comes their way.

Gordon may be extremely depressed and despondent when we first meet him, but eventually he remembers his passion for police work and devotes himself to the task of getting the town back on track. Viewers of the show aren’t usually on Gordon’s side – our main characters are villains, after all – but it’s clear he’s driven by a sense of duty, justice, and ethics that in many ways define the sign of Libra.