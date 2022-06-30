The Hangover! Release Date & Plot

advertisement

Please Go Home’s last appearance was certainly fan service. Avid readers of the manga were thrilled to see Akutsu finally share her true feelings with Ooyama. Under the influence of alcohol, Akutsu said that she would never kiss a person she didn’t like. It just meant that she really liked Ooyama. Here’s everything you need to know about Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 111.

The following outing will see the aftermath of last night’s mess in the story. It could be seen that she wanted to spend the rest of the night with her best friend. But Ooyama didn’t see fit to do that.

Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 111: What Will Happen Next?

The next chapter of Akutsu-san will continue the same whimsicality of these two cupids. In the last outing, Ooyama was seen trying to do his best to take care of Akutsu. After drinking for the first time in her life, the girl had stood out a little. She hoped Ooyama would kiss him then and there. However, Ooyama knew this wasn’t the right thing to do.

And so, in the end, the girl passed out. Well please go home Akutsu-san Chapter 111 will open with the sequel of the same. It is foreseeable that Akutsu will wake up the next day only to find that Ooyama put him in her bed and left him in the morning. This is the moment when she decides to revisit his house.

Summary of the previous chapter!

Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 110 started with Akutsu falling over on top of Ooyama after consuming a few drinks. However, Akutsu wasn’t in the mood to admit she was drunk. She kept saying she was sober and wanted to have fun with her best friend. Ooyama said that underage drinking is not the right thing to do. At that very moment, she approached Ooyama and told him to kiss her.

But the boy insisted on leaving. He wanted Akutsu to get some sleep so she wouldn’t do anything out of the ordinary. But still, Akutsu kissed his cheek at the end. Ooyama said that she couldn’t just go and kiss some guy when she was drunk. The chapter ended with Akutsu finally passing out in this state.

Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 111: Release Date

The quirky fun and notoriety of Akutsu will continue to illuminate the manga’s story this week. But Ooyama’s reaction to this will be the factor to look out for in Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 111. So the next chapter will be released this week without a break. The final release date of the chapter is July 1, 2022. Fans of the manga can find all the chapters only on Kodansha official pages. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for more information on it.