The Grey’s Anatomy Character Fans Wish Had More Screen Time

dr Zander Perez (Zaiver Sinnett) first joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy in season 16 and has continued to appear as a recurring character in subsequent seasons. dr Perez has quietly become a fan favorite, wowing audiences with his cheeky outspokenness towards rude patients and senior staff alike. And for some fans, his status as a minor supporting player just isn’t enough.

“He’s the shining light on ‘Grey’s’ at the moment, but he hardly gets any screen time,” lamented u/sammie1million in a Reddit thread dedicated to the character. Twitter users gave similarly effusive praise. “I need Perez promoted to a series regular on #greysanatomy,” he tweeted @writerly203while @brincoyallavoy wrote, “Zander Perez de Grey’s Anatomy IS the moment.” Attached to this tweet is a TikTok of a Perez scene with a caption where you need to know why he doesn’t have his own spinoff.

In addition to his screen appearances, Sinnett is also a writer and story editor for the Grey’s Anatomy companion series Station 19. A screenwriter educated at USC, Sinnett’s journey into Grey’s Anatomy actually began when he was a child. “I fell in love with TV and ‘Grey’s’ in particular,” he told Shondaland.com. Sinnett, who is black and gay, found solace in watching characters like Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) on TV. “I could watch this show and feel a little less alone in the world.”

Now it seems things have come full circle for Sinnett as he has become a popular Grey’s Anatomy character himself.