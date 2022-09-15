The Greatest Animated Series Of All Time May Never Be Dethroned

While other 1990s comic series definitely appealed to younger audiences, Batman: The Animated Series never downplayed Gotham’s gritty world. The writers didn’t feel the need to infantilize everything just to make it TV-ready. Yes, the series has plenty of lighthearted moments dotted around its crime-ridden streets, but it all feels plausibly serious. For example, all gangsters and scoundrels carry such weapons see like guns – compared to “Spider-Man” where – probably thanks to censorship – everyone carries laser guns. Whether through accidental timing or design, the point is that Batman: The Animated Series doesn’t sanitize the analog world of this timeless Gotham, with its 1930s cars and airships somehow coexisting alongside the Dark Knight’s high-tech arsenal of gadgets and supercomputers.

The series also doesn’t downplay the violence that comes with the many colorful characters the Caped Crusader goes up against. Just look at Harvey Dent’s (Richard Moll) haunting transformation into the depraved gangster Two-Face as seen in Season 1 Episode 10. After the initial acid attack, he wakes up in the hospital and rampages, realizing what happened to him. The show doesn’t shy away from the horror of his wounds and the seriousness of his situation, but portrays them in a way that doesn’t seem too grotesque. It also makes Dent’s state of mind clear, and rather than Batman simply trying to beat the villain into submission, Bruce’s first thought is to help his friend.

It’s this kind of well-rounded writing that makes the show so compelling with each gripping adventure. And maintaining that level of quality through 85 episodes is really impressive.