The Great Dragon Lord! Release Date & More!

Overlord Season 4 Episode 12 could be an all-out battle between The Sorceror King and the mighty beings. The previous chapter was a complete package in terms of action. Red Armor martial arts got to see fans again in the fight with Albedo. In addition, a powerful entity entered the great war to save humanity. The Great Dragonlord tried to gauge the extent of the Wizard King’s power. But the Wizard King knows how to protect himself.

The next episode could reveal the further plans of Ain’s Ooal Gown. The Dragonlord isn’t stupid enough to think of Pandora’s actors as Ains. He will find out that the fight he fought in the previous episode wasn’t Sorceror King. On top of that, he could also give it his all at The Sorceror King. The dragon will not be able to protect the kingdom unless it shatters the power of Ains. Check out the article below for more information on the next episode!

Overlord Season 4 Episode 12: The Rise of the Great Dragon Lord!

Overlord Season 4 Episode 12 could reveal the Dragon Lord’s true identity. Ains is a supernatural being himself, and he may know of the Dragonlord’s existence. However, it can also go the other way around in the next episode. The Great Dragon Lord will not remain in the dark for long. He judged Pandora’s actors in the previous episode of the anime.

It is certain that the dragon lord will make other powerful beings fight with the wizard king. Also, the war is now between humanity and the wizard king. Sorceror King’s intentions have gone wrong in humanity’s perception. It is possible that Ains himself will face the Dragon Lord in the next episode of the anime.

What happened in the previous episode?

The 11th episode of the anime started with the escape scene of the king of the kingdom Re-Estize. However, the king refused to flee the palace. Then the scene shifted to the Ains and Albedo. They were on their way to attack the Re-Estize Kingdom. But then the Red Armor Azuth appeared before the Wizard King. But Albedo advanced and attacked Azuth.

But Ains didn’t know that behind him was another fighter. In addition, this fighter was not a normal one. This platinum armored fighter initiated the isolation barrier in the domain. So Ains couldn’t escape the barrier. Both had an intense fight. However, Albedo broke through the barrier at the last moment. In the end, it turned out that the Ains in the field were actually Pandora’s actors. So the Dragonlord judged the power of the wrong person.

Overlord Season 4 Episode 12 will be released on September 20, 2022. However, there is no information about the delay or any kind of disruption this week. So the anime episode will be released at the scheduled time. It would be much more captivating to see other powerful beings in the upcoming episode. The episodes can be viewed on Crunchyroll. Keep following The Anime Daily for more anime information!