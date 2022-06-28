The Goodwin Decision That Chicago Med Fans Just Can’t Fathom

as dr Dean Archer (Steven Weber) arrived on Season 6 of Chicago Med, and he quickly proved an insufferable colleague. Then after dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) was shot and wounded by one of Archer’s patients, the department was left leadershipless. When Goodwin suddenly appointed the anti-hero Archer’s interim boss, the fan reaction was salty.

The discussion began with the title, “Why didn’t anyone stop Goodwin from appointing Archer head of ED?” On the series’ subreddit, Reddit user Odd_Habit_8972 says, “I’m rewatching season 6 and I’ve just started 7. After all his insane behavior, how did Archer become head of ED?” The poster goes on to enumerate this behavior, saying that Archer was responsible for Choi being shot, for unethically drugging a patient with morphine, and for engaging in other questionable medical practices behaviors involved.

Other fans were also confused but offered explanations for the decision, with one commenter writing, “Goodwin has a lot more on his plate than people who don’t get along…” and then citing the stressful nature of the ED, opining that Archer did it is still a good doctor, albeit a prickly one. Another Redditor, on the other hand, also seems slightly confused by all of this, but is ambiguous on the subject, feeling that Archer “…seemed to have changed a bit, like he’s almost proving his worth. Sooooooo idk, but I also agree that Goodwin’s choice was puzzling.