The Good Place Star You Likely Didn’t Know Appeared On The Price Is Right

In the “Price is Right” episode, which aired on CBS on Oct. 30, 2017 (per IMDb), Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, and Mila Kunis officially “took over” the show for a day to film for their movie, “A Bad.” Mom’s Christmas.” The three actresses arrived on set in the back of an open-topped vehicle and appeared to be having a really good time.

Hahn first explained to the show’s host, Drew Carey, “We don’t mean to be rude, Drew, but it’s time for you to get out of the way!” From there, each of them helped model some luxury items, with Kunis awkwardly mounting a scooter while Hahn showed off her heels and showcased a washer and dryer. Bell, meanwhile, switched mics with a very playing Carey before saying, “Look, this feels so much better.”

All three actresses also eventually interacted with contestants and played the show’s classic rounds, including Plinko and the Grocery Game. Bell described it as “a crazy fever dream experience” in an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden and found the Grocery Game in particular to be impossible to play and figure out. More than anything, the actress was shocked that she was expected to add up the contestants’ totals. She said dryly, “What if I hadn’t been a math expert?”