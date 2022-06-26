The Good Doctor Season 6 Release Date, Cast, And Plot

In an interview with TVLine after the season 5 finale, showrunner David Shore spoke about what fans can expect in season 6, saying that the immediate focus of the first few episodes was on the aftermath of Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) who was stabbed twice by Owen (David Cubitt). Shore also confirmed that Dr. Lim won’t die from the attack, but won’t recover easily either. As he put it, “We don’t do anything that doesn’t make sense. As writers, we want to make sure every story matters. That doesn’t mean we’re going to lose them. We love her. But there are challenges ahead.” He added that giving Dr. Lim a physical challenge to explore the character is an interesting way, given the strength of character she has in the face of other challenges throughout The Good Doctor “ has shown.

Shore also spoke about the job offer that Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann), which would result in her moving to New York and her relationship with Dr. Park (Will Yun Lee) jeopardized. While Shore said that Dr. Reznick doesn’t leave the show, the new season will explore the issues in the relationship between the two doctors.

The Good Doctor showrunner added that there will be a time warp at the beginning of the season to reach when Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Dr. The show will address the challenges that Dr. Murphy faces and how he takes charge of his new role. One place Shore assured there would be no problems was Dr. Murphy’s marriage to Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) and said there would be “nothing but marital bliss” for them.