The Gold Rush Moment In Season 1 That Pushed James Harness Over The Edge

Tension between Fred Hurt and James Harness erupted almost immediately after Hurt and his brother first arrived at Todd Hoffman’s premises – partly because Hurt himself was owned by the owner of the claim and not Hoffman (who only rented the claim for work had) was employed. An instant outsider, his critical attitude earned him the enmity of his fellow miners, particularly fellow crewman James Harness.

Harness was already in dire straits when Hurt showed up after suffering a serious back injury and subsequently losing his pain meds. Without his medicine, Harness appeared to be in physical agony and had an extremely short fuse – something Hurt didn’t take into account when he began criticizing Harness’s work. Though Harness long survived this abuse, he was finally upset in one fateful episode when Hurt stood over Harness and slammed Harness’s attempt to fix a hose. Harness was pushed over the edge and began to fight back: he yelled at Hurt and pushed him back before the rest of the crew intervened.

Though tensions finally settled afterward, it’s clear that Harness wasn’t going to sit idly by and take that verbal jab forever — something Fred had to learn the hard way.

After appearing in two seasons of Gold Rush, James Harness tragically passed away in 2014 at the age of 57.