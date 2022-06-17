The Game Of Thrones Scenes That Were A Major Challenge For Emilia Clarke

Despite the high-profile role that made Emilia Clarke a household name, the actress occasionally struggled playing Daenerys. “I had to stand on a rock and talk to a lot of people in a crazy language,” Clarke joked in a Game of Thrones Season 8 promotional video.

It’s easy to see what Clarke meant, as playing characters in massive dark fantasy franchises undoubtedly came with its own unique set of challenges. HBO’s video removed the show’s illusion and revealed an edit showing Daenerys descending on a giant green “kite” in amused profanity while forgetting her lines.

However, Clarke clearly had a lot of fun on Game of Thrones, as the actress is very fond of her co-stars, particularly Iain Glen, who played Ser Jorah Mormont in the HBO hit. “It’s an ease to play with Iain Glen because he’s been my mate all along; he was my one, my mate,” Clarke said.

The storylines of the two characters were intertwined for all 8 seasons of the fantasy series and resulted in a genuine friendship between the two actors. While not everyone was happy with how Game of Thrones ended, it’s nice to have little tidbits like this to remind us of the journey.