The Game Mac White And James Gallagher Would Play While Filming Deadliest Catch

During an AMA on Reddit, James Gallagher discussed some of the work that’s happening behind the scenes on the series, explaining that — because cameras are rolling around the boat 24/7 — he and Mac White would be going head-to-head to see who could say the most outrageous things and put them on TV. “They have to make an hour-long episode out of about 8 boats and 10,000 hours of footage,” the engineer explained. “Mac and I were always trying to see who could say the weirdest things and project it.”

Knowing that some of the ridiculous statements we’ve heard over the years may all have been just part of a competition is downright hilarious, especially considering White has been doing this for possibly over a decade. Given how dangerous their work is, and how serious and grim Deadliest Catch can be, it’s nice to know the crew still finds ways to have a little fun in these treacherous waters — albeit at a cost the producers goes and editors.

Though it seems Gallagher has departed the series forever, White remains on Deadliest Catch as deckhand for The Saga. Maybe the next time the veteran fisherman says something absurd or weird to the camera, fans should ask themselves if he’s doing it for fun.