The Game-Changing Word New Girl Was Finally Allowed To Use In Later Seasons

The longer a show airs, the more it tends to get away with risqué elements. It makes sense; A new show on the block has yet to prove itself before a network will allow it to walk off the reins. And that’s apparently what happened with “New Girl,” as Meriwether explained during a recent roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter.

She sat down with other talented showrunners to discuss the creative process, and when asked if she would need to consult with a bunch of lawyers for her latest show, The Dropout, Meriwether explained, “I compare it to standards and Practices when I was working on New Girl. They’re so intense, and they were even worse back then. In the last couple of seasons we finally got to say the word ‘damn’ and that was a game changer.”

Not being able to say certain words wasn’t necessarily a bad thing, though. Meriwether went on to describe the process of writing one thing, learning you can’t, and then coming up with another way to convey the information. She concluded: “In real life there are a lot of gray areas and things that don’t make sense. I cherished moments when the lawyers said, ‘Well, you can’t do that.’ I had to go back and find another way, which helped me a few times.”

They might not say “d***” on “New Girl” too much, but at least when they do, it’s effective.