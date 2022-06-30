The Futurama Fan Theory That Explains Fry’s Dramatic Change

For some fans, there is one episode that is the catalyst for Fry’s growth. A thread from u/radford_6920 links to the Season 3 episode “Parasites Lost.” In this episode, Fry becomes infected with superworms after eating an egg sandwich at a gas station. With increased intelligence and awareness, he wins over Leela (Katey Sagal). In the end, Fry fears that Leela only likes him for what the parasites did and ends her control, which also ends Leela’s attraction to him. The user suggested that while Fry has mostly remained the same, he sees his potential and tries to improve from that point.

Others found the fan theory surprisingly good. A deleted user and u/homestar1994 admitted they hadn’t thought of it before, but saw how useful it was. Interestingly, the original poster u/radford_6920 thought even more deeply about the idea, saying, “The lesson I took from this was that ‘the greatest gift you can give a person is the promise to work towards their potential. ‘”

Remarkably, there were even others who contributed to this theory. For example, u/Lord_Folder asked if the worms actually left Fry’s body given that he was stripped of numerous physical scratches throughout the show: “So I’m assuming the worms never actually left Fry. Instead, I decided that in order to live on you would have to take a backseat and stop improving Fry. Just do enough maintenance to keep him (and her) alive. Elsewhere, u/soylentsandwich suggested that while Fry needs to work on his maturity, he is unable to undo all the work the worms have done to alter his intelligence. Just as interesting as this moment is the journey Fry takes to find that balance between maturity and intelligence.