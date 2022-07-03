The Fry Theory That Would Change Everything On Futurama

Some fans believe that Fry’s adventures in the 31st century stem from his being put into a coma prior to the main events of the series. Interestingly, the evidence for this idea is actually stronger than some might think. In the show’s pilot, Fry is mistakenly cryogenically frozen after reclining in a chair and falling into a machine.

The theory is that Fry did in fact suffer a concussion as a result of his fall. Furthermore, this theory proposes that instead of languishing in a piece of ice for more than a millennium, Fry’s various misadventures are simply taking place in his mind while he recovers from the wound. For many fans, the process of random cryogenesis simply involves too many random events to make sense. Of course, this also contributes to the fact that many of Fry’s dreams come true in the 31st century. A man out of time, Fry is capable of achieving greatness in the future world, including finding the woman of his dreams, meeting celebrities, and traveling between planets.

In a post on Reddit, u/nrl0918 pondered even deeper questions about some of the nuances of the theory. This user suspected that Fry was hospitalized after hitting his head. Whenever Fry’s parents appear on the show, it means they are actually trying to wake him from his coma. Notably, this user also had an explanation for the end of the series. According to this user, Professor Farnsworth’s offer to restart everything for his ancestor simply means that Fry is finally waking up from his coma.

It might be a bit of a stretch, and even some of the writers on some of Matt Groening’s shows don’t take fan theories all that seriously (via WireTap), but it still raises important questions about the inner psyche of everyone’s favorite orange. hairy delivery boy.