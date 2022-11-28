The Fruit of Evolution Season 2 Trailer, Visuals Released! Cast, Plot & RELEASE DATE

After the success of Season 1 of The Fruit of Evolution, there may be good news for fans of the series! It might seem that Seiichi is finally getting serious about his monkey business in Season 2 of The Fruit of Evolution. In a video game-like world, it will surely be interesting to see how Seiichi goes from a loser to a successful winner. But the question is, will Seiichi be able to continue as a winner? What are the chances of his life going back to the old course? Would that mean Seiichi would be a loser again? Read on to find out more.

The debut season of The Fruit of Evolution is still being discussed by fans. The series is based on the light novel series Romane. While the authors are Miku and U35. Season 1 is also currently available to watch on Crunchyroll. There has been a lot of discussion on anime subreddits and Twitter about this upcoming season.

The Fruit of Evolution Season 2: Official Announcement

The upcoming second season of The Fruit of Evolution released a second full-length trailer and Japanese premiere date. The trailer previews new characters, an opening theme song, and an ending theme song. In addition, Nano will perform the opening song “Evolution”. Erii Yamazaki will perform the final theme song “Adore Me”.

Chiharu Sawashiro will play the role of Demiorius. Ami Koshimizu will voice the character of Anglea. Others like Lynn and Rui Tanabe will voice Beatrice and Helen. Shoya Ishige and Toshinari Fukamichi will join the cast as Brood and Theobolt. Minoru Shinaishi will take on the role of Agnos.

Yoshiaki Okumura will serve as executive director instead of director in Season 2 of The Fruit of Evolution. Also, Fukase Shigeru will use him as a director. Mitsuki Iroha and Hayashi Nobude will work on the character designs. In addition, Ichikawa Gigaemon will be responsible for series composition and screenplay.

What will happen in the new season?

The story focuses on the protagonist Hiragi Seiichi. His life changes completely when his school takes him to another world. This new world is almost like a video game and full of swords and sorcery. One day Saria, a gorilla, attacks him and just wants to be near him. Unfortunately, tragedy strikes as he slowly opens up to Saria. He even accidentally eats “The Fruit of Evolution”, making him a successful winner. Things change when he receives an invitation to become an instructor at a magical academy.

We know you’ve been looking forward to this series. New episodes of The Fruit of Evolution season 2 will be here in no time. The series is scheduled to premiere in Japan on January 13, 2023 at 24:33 JST. Further details for international fans and viewers have not yet been released. How excited are you for the coming season? Let us know in the comments below! Keep reading The Anime Daily for more updates and announcements.