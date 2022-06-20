The Former US President That The Boys’ Showrunner Doesn’t Forget Is A Fan

Each year, President Barack Obama publishes a list of his favorite movies, music, and television shows over the past year. In December 2020, he added many notable shows to his personal favorites list, many of which make sense, including “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Good Place,” and “I May Destroy You” (via Variety). However, among those prestige TVs is The Boys, which almost certainly means he saw the sequence where everyone’s heads exploded during the congressional hearing scene.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke is all too aware that Obama enjoys the show, and during an interview with Rolling Stone he was asked if he thought anyone of Obama’s caliber liked his show. He replied, “You have to be a little bit brave to say you’re watching this show, so I can’t imagine him lying about it.”

He went on to debate whether Obama’s viewership numbers affect the making of the show. “You know, more than once in editing and post-production on the exploding penis sequence [this season], the thought has come up many times,” he explained. “For example, ‘Can you imagine President Obama seeing this scene right now? And what must he be thinking?’ I really hope we do his list again. But I also understand why we might make a “Dear God, I made a terrible mistake” list. I have a feeling it could go either way.” With the infamous “Herogasm” episode coming out this Friday, June 24th, we’d be very interested to hear what Obama thinks about it.