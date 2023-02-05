The Food At Luke’s Diner In Gilmore Girls Was Anything But Fresh

On a behind-the-scenes tour, Melissa McCarthy, who plays Sookie St. James, takes the audience to Luke’s Diner. Lifting the lid off a cake, she smells it and says, “All the food is always fantastically real.” Scott Patterson, the man who brought Luke Danes to life for seven years, agreed with McCarthy on an episode of his podcast, “I Am All In”. However, the actor revealed around 3:20 this episode that the food wasn’t always fresh.

“You cooked it fresh, right? And maybe the first day it came out it was edible, maybe the first 10 minutes. But after that, it was like the same food the next day, the same food the next day,” Patterson said.

The food at Luke’s Diner may spoil quickly off-camera, but it all looks delicious from the Gilmore Girls viewers’ perspective. For this reason, the diner remains one of pop culture’s most famous fictional restaurants, alongside Central Perk from “Friends” and Vesuvio from “The Sopranos” (via Delish).

Fans even got to experience Luke’s Diner in person thanks to pop-ups in New York and other cities that were open for the day (via Cosmopolitan). Lucky guests were able to caffeinate their inner Lorelai and enjoy freshly made coffee and treats…not something that’s been sitting around for over a week.