The First Slam Dunk movie hyped in new chilling character poster

Slam Dunk Movie Character Poster. Credit: Crunchyroll

Slam Dunk returns to cinemas with a brand new movie and prepares to release its first teaser with a new poster revealing some essential elements ahead of its release later this year!

Fans may have noticed how several classic anime and manga franchises have reaped their great returns over the past few years, and Takehiko Inoue’s slam dunk franchise is now the next. Toei Animation and Shueisha have announced that the franchise will be getting a brand new movie, officially titled The First Slam Dunk.

The new poster visual from Slam Dunks

The First Slam Dunk will be released in Japanese cinemas on December 3, 2022. While there’s still no word on a potential international release date for the new film, The First Slam Dunk has unveiled a new poster to tease the full release.

It was also announced that the new trailer for the film will be available on its official YouTube page on July 7th, 2022. As we’ve only had teasers so far, this will be the first full look at what to expect from the new film.

Check out the new poster below:

Slam Dunks new movie character poster. Photo Credit: Slam Dunk/Twitter

Takehiko Inoue, creator of the original series, will write and direct the film for Toei Animation. Yasuyuki Ebara will be the Character Designer and Animation Director, Daiki Nakazawa will be the CG Director, Yuta Ogura will be the CG Producer and Kazuo Ogura will also be the Art Director, Yota Tsuruoka and Koji Kasamatsu will be the Sound Directors. Katsuhiko Kitada, Naoki Miyahara, Toshio Ohashi and Yu Kamatani will be the technical directors.

Slam Dunk: The inspirational sports classic

Many anime programs fall into obscurity after their first airing, but Slam Dunk is one of the few that is still cherished and discussed 25 years after its conclusion. This featured the announcement of a new slam dunk animated film that caused a stir among fans – an incredible achievement for such an old series.

Slam Dunk started out as a manga, written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue, creator of the famous samurai series Vagabond. From 1993 to 1996, the series was published in Weekly Shonen Jump and produced a 101-episode anime by Toei Animation, four animated films, and a slew of console and arcade video games. As of 2014, the manga had sold over 121 million copies. Volumes 21-23 for a time held the record for the largest original print run of any manga, each with 2.5 million copies (One Piece Volume 24 broke that record in 2002).

Hanamichi Sakuragi, a young unfortunate criminal gang leader, is the protagonist of the series. He meets the girl of his dreams, Haruko Akagi, when he transfers to a new high school. Haruko introduces Sakuragi to the school basketball team, believing he would be a good fit. Sakuragi initially resists, but after a few practices, he is persuaded to leave and shows a natural affinity for the sport. As a result, Sakuragi and his gang of misfits enter competitions across Japan.

Slam Dunk is the basketball anime, not just a basketball anime. Nothing comes close to the intensity and emotion of this timeless classic. It’s easy to see why, after all these years, fans are still hungry for more. Hopefully the new film will live up to expectations and bring new fans to the great original.