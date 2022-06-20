The Finale! Release Date & Plot

advertisement

It is both good and sad news that Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 12 will be the final appearance of the season. The last outing saw Komi and Tadano get into one of the first fights of their lives. So it was very important for them to sit together and talk about all the problems. Apart from that, the final episode will also bring a nice scene to the screens. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest episode.

In the upcoming story, fans can see Komi and Tadano reflect on the past year they’ve spent together. The love, care, affection and time they shared will show on the next outing.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 12: What Will Happen Next?

The next episode of KCC will be titled It’s Just White Day, and It Has Just Been One Year. As the title suggests, Komi and Tadano will sit down for a chat after the fight. This is the time when they look back on all the ups and downs they went through during that time. They also know that they can’t always be in the same place. So a farewell was inevitable.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 12 will take a look at all the good moments Komi and Tadano spent together. They will have a conversation about how lucky they were to find each other. But the season finale could give us an even better ending. Fans of the anime are excited to take a look.

Summary of the previous episode!

The title of Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 11 was “It’s Just A Fight”. The episode started with all of Komi’s friends thanking her for the chocolates she gave them. However, Tadano still remembered that he didn’t get the chocolates before everyone else. The next part of the episode saw an introduction to Akako Onigashima. She was one of the students in Komi’s class.

She was patently impulsive and would get annoyed with little things that didn’t go her way. The next scene showed a girl directly across from her. That was Amami Satou, who was sweet as candy and always believed in doing good to others. The episode ended with Komi and Tadano getting into the first fight of their lives. But Najimi was the one who came forward to settle things between the two.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 12 release date

The season finale is going to be a lot more exciting and upbeat than fans are expecting. The makers would also certainly reveal the information about the third season. But that’s a discussion for another time. Scheduled for this week is Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 12 with a proper release date this week. The episode will be released on June 22, 2022. Fans can only watch all episodes of the anime on the official Netflix sites. So keep an eye on this corner for more information about it.