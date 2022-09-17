The Finale! Release Date & More To Know

One story that almost everyone in Summer Slate enjoys and appreciates is Yurei Deco Anime. And without wasting much time, the season has almost come to an end. Coming up this week is Yurei Deco Episode 12 with a definitive release date. On the last outing, it was seen that Berry and her friends went to the facility to investigate all matters. However, they could only come across a security alert. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the latest episode.

In the following storyline, fans will learn what the new existing element actually is. This was called the restraining order Jo. So incorporating this new element into the story will bring more to the finale once it arrives.

Yurei Deco Episode 12: What will happen next?

The title and plot details of the next episode are not yet known. A preview should reveal everything two days before publication. So on the last outing, it was seen that Berry had come to terms with many truths, including the one concerning Phantom Zero’s power source. They learn that there is a substance called Injunction Jo that can energize such beings without being depleted in the process.

So now fans will learn more about this energy source. No one knows what this new substance is capable of. Nevertheless, the danger for all of them remains. Yurei Deco Episode 12 is expected to feature a lot of action in this storyline. It will be interesting to see what the outcome of all the conflicts will be.

Summary of the previous episode!

The title of Yurei Deco Episode 11 was “A Second Twist of Fate”. The episode began with Berry, Hack, and Finn reaching out to Mark Twain only to find that there was still backup storage for Tom Sawyer’s data. And so they hacked the data to find out who the real Phantom Zero was. However, there was something else that caught Berry’s attention. She realizes that it was her parents who helped the organization mislead the affairs of the government.

But due to a small mistake by Berry, the security alarm went off and they all had to rush out of the facility at once. As the episode neared its end, Berry decoded that there was a third force that had channeled into Mark Twain’s core and Phantom Zero. The episode ended with the reveal of a creator named “Injunction Jo”.

As of this writing, there is no pause in the release of the latest episode of Yurei Deco. However, fans are sure to get their hands on a new visual before long. So, fans can watch Yurei Deco Episode 12 on September 18, 2022.