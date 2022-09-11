The Finale! Release Date & Everything To Know

With a final release date this week, My Isekai Life Episode 12 is coming up. This is the final episode of the show and fans have already announced that they will miss the series. The entire series was a feast to watch. But now that the series is coming to an end, fans are hoping for a wonderful conclusion to be played out in front of them. The last episode is already a great show. So here’s everything you need to know about the latest episode.

In the following story, fans can catch up on all the conflicts that come to an end. Yuuji will fight to the last breath to defend the safety of humanity. In addition, he would also fight the monsters converted from grace.

My Isekai Life Episode 12: What Will Happen Next?

The title of the next episode of My Isekai Life is “My Isekai Life”. This is the final episode of the outing and will end all wartime outings for good. The last remaining threat before the heroes are the monsters that grow in the land. The first thing they must do is stop the spread of grace throughout the city. Only then could they take care of the rest.

As the battle with the monsters continues, the only goal is to stop the spread of mercy. And the heroes can’t kill all monsters either. Therefore, the only thing they can do is turn them back into humans. My Isekai Life Episode 12 will put an end to all conflicts. And so Yuuji’s last move will also be seen in the following story.

Summary of the previous episode!

The title of My Isekai Life Episode 11 was “Revelation Came True”. The episode begins with Walter deciding that he will turn into a dragon, which poses a great threat to all human life. He was then seen to absorb much Dragon Mercy from the monsters that followed him. But before his plan could work. Yuuji was later seen using the same machine on him so the man could be stopped.

But the machine failed to ignite, and all of the man’s remains burned away as well. Steyl looked at it all and thought he couldn’t hold out any longer. So he made the decision to tell Yuuji everything. And so Sage was the last remaining member of the rogue clan. The episode ended with Grace spreading across the country. This caused many monsters to come to the country.

There is no pause in the release of the latest installment in this Isekai story. The preview and the title of the last episode are already out. So, My Isekai Life Episode 12 will be released this week without delay. The final release of this episode is on September 12, 2022. Fans can only watch all episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll official pages. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates right here.