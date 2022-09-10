The Final Trailer For Disney+’s Andor Promises Spies, Saboteurs, And Assassins

First things first – at the end of the second “Andor” trailer, it is announced that three episodes will be released on the premiere day. So block your dates on September 21st for three hours of Star Wars glory.

The new trailer is all about the fight against the Empire, with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) giving a pep talk to Cassian Andor about the fight against the Empire. Luthen says they both know Andor will die fighting the Empire for the rest of his life, so he pushes him one step further. “Wouldn’t you rather give everything to something real at once?” asks Luther. We know he does thanks to Rogue One, but this shows the path it took to get there.

We also get a glimpse of Luthen speaking to Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), another character that “Star Wars” fans probably thought they’d never see again. That’s the strength of the prequel. It looks set to be one of Disney+’s most action-packed Star Wars series yet, with Diego Luna stealing the show.