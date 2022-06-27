The Final Episodes Of Better Call Saul Will Feature A Comedy Legend

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Burnett was asked a series of questions spanning her entire and impressive career. When asked what her current life has been like with the Covid virus still circulating, Burnett noted that she still sees her friends and that she and her family are still doing their best to stay safe and adding: “But I’m still very cautious. I will also work in August. I’m going to do a guest shoot on Better Call Saul. It’s her last season. I’ll be in the final episodes.”

Burnett is a legendary performer best known for her 1967 television show The Carol Burnett Show. She received the 2005 Presidential Medal of Freedom for her outstanding contributions to the media, and the White House press release honored Burnett for bringing her artistic talents to the lives of Americans. She’s been nominated for 50 awards and has managed to take home 49 for awards like Funniest Female Performer and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show.

Unfortunately, we don’t know which character Burnett will play in the popular ‘Better Call Saul’, but judging by her long career, it will likely be one for the proverbial history books.