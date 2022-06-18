The Fantastic Marvel Role Chris Evans Wouldn’t Mind Revisiting

It has been rumored for some time that Marvel Studios could bring Chris Evans back into the MCU as an alternate reality version of Johnny Storm. Those rumors remain unfounded, but when asked about them in a recent interview with MTV News, Evans said, “God, wouldn’t that be awesome? Wouldn’t that be great?”

The actor further confirmed that while he hasn’t yet been approached by Marvel to reprise his role as Human Torch, he would be willing to play the character again – even if it were just a multiverse take on Johnny Storm. “I think all bets are off. … I would love it. That would actually be easier for me to sell than come back as a Cap,” Evans said. The actor added: “Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really took off. So I loved that role and, you know, who knows?”

Evans noted in the interview that Marvel Studios is currently developing its own version of the Fantastic Four. However, there are still many mysteries surrounding the future of the Fantastic Four in the MCU. While John Krasinski made a brief cameo as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier this year, whether his iteration of the character is the MCU Prime version of Mister Fantastic or just a variant of him has yet to be confirmed.

Given how little is known about Marvel’s plans for the Fantastic Four, there’s still a chance Evans could one day reprise his role as Johnny Storm in the MCU. Of course, fans will have to wait and see if that actually happens or not.