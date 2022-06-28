The Fantastic Beasts Franchise Made One Big Mistake According To Harry Potter Fans

A number of Fantastic Beasts fans feel that the two main stories of Newt and Grindelwald would thrive better as separate entities, all under the umbrella of a Wizarding World Universe – a tried and true format used by both Marvel and DC becomes.

On Reddit, u/kuningperson suggested: “Newt and his [f]amazing [b]Easts with their own franchise, Dumbledore vs. Grindelwald with their own franchise, and they could appear in each other’s franchises like the MCU does.” This user hopes that Newt’s “terrible constriction in these situations for 5 movies Redditor u/IntoTheObsidianNight agreed, saying, “We could have gotten Newt to rescue magical animals and teach at various magical schools around the world and the audience would have gobbled that up, but we’re stuck with discount Voldemort.” .”

According to some reports, a Wizarding World Universe could become a reality in the future. Sources told ComicBook.com that Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav is considering a “reset” of JK Rowling’s entire on-screen creation. This could mean a diversion for the stalled Fantastic Beasts series, which has seen a steady decline in box office numbers. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” grossed $814 million (via Box Office Mojo), while “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” grossed just over $400 million (via Forbes).

A “reset” could also potentially spawn new spin-offs that Potterheads have long been calling for. A prime example is a prequel about Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) and the Marauders at Hogwarts brought to life by a group of fans.