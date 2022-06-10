The Fan-Favorite Couple Some American Horror Story Fans Can’t Stand

In American Horror Story: Murder House, the Harmon family moves into a bona fide haunted house in Los Angeles, where they face their worst fears. Meanwhile, teenage Violet (Taissa Farmiga) is comforted by a high school romance when she meets fellow teenage girl Tate (Evan Peters), who appears to be just as damaged as she is. However, this connection takes a dark turn when Violet learns of all the horrible things Tate has done. The relationship has certainly impressed fans, and for some, the bond this troubled teenage couple forged remains one of the hallmarks of the entire series. However, many fans on Reddit are pointing out just how troublesome this couple actually is.

“Tate is a horrible person who murdered a bunch of people and raped Vivian but refuses to admit any of it so it’s really frustrating to watch him do it,” u/ItchyAzalea posted. Others jumped on the bandwagon and agreed that Tate and Violet are indeed a representation of an extremely toxic relationship. Some even compared the couple to one of pop culture’s worst couples.

“Tate was a terrible person and I know why people love him,” u/thommiah wrote. “A bit like people think of the Joker/Harely Quinn from Suicide Squad as a ‘relationship goal.'” Many seem to gloss over the abuse in the relationship rather than romanticize the dark aspects of their love affair.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, help is available to help. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact the RAINN National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).