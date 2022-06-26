The Fan-Favorite Character Fans Fear Might Be Killed Off In Attack On Titan

In March, user u/logic-pee started a conversation on the r/ShingekiNoKyojin subreddit by posting a picture of Jean Kirschstein (voiced in Japanese by Kishô Taniyama and in English by Mike McFarland) and saying that he’s getting too much screen time , and you worry that the character may be killed before Attack on Titan is completed. Reddit commenter u/Your_Mother466 replied that they’d better not kill Jean because they quite like the character, while u/neonglint asked why the original poster was affected. To which Redditor replied to u/bucken764, “It’s kind of a trope on this show that if they try their best to make you like a character, they’re about to get the axe.”

U/TargetWeird said they understand why some fans are concerned about Jean, adding that this trope often exudes “The Walking Dead” vibes, which usually gives a character quite a bit of on-screen time before he’s cast brutally kills. Some fans allayed other’s doubts as to Jean’s ultimate fate by u/FedoraSkelton saying, “I understand your concerns, but I think this has more to do with Jean finally being placed in a leadership position, which has since been hinted at.” became season 1. Now that Eren is gone, I think a lot of people will see Jean as the leader. And I think we’ll finally see how that pays off when the group fights (I assume) Eren. U/We_The_Raptors also agreed with this comment, saying that since Eren is a villain, Jean is finally getting time to be the main character.

So it seems that there are two different trains of thought when it comes to Jean: some fans think he’s no longer of this world, and others think he’s the main character now, protected by predictable plot machinations.