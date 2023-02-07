The Family Guy Creators Discuss How The Show Has Changed After 400 Episodes

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Family Guy creators Seth MacFarlane, Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin talked about hitting 400 episodes over 20 seasons. When asked if the show has changed since 1999, MacFarlane simply said, “I don’t know if it’s evolved much over the years.”

When discussing consistency, Appel traced her focus back to history as part of long-term success. He said, “Yeah, the DNA of the show that Seth built includes the cutaways, the TV gags and certain tonal things that make it a ‘Family Guy’ episode. But I don’t think we wouldn’t have good stories. The show would be where it is after 20 seasons.” He added that the show takes a year to 14 months to produce, so it’s out of the question to deal with the day-to-day current events, he continued: “We have to think about something that has entered the zeitgeist [and hope that] in a year it will not only still be relevant, but we will have it [what feels like] a new approach.”

MacFarlane cited how the influential sitcom All in the Family used generalized themes that helped it stand the test of time better than trying to cover specific current events. This sets Family Guy apart from other adult animated shows like South Park, which have a grueling six-day production schedule for every episode during a given season, making each episode extremely timely and timely.