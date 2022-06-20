The Epic Vader Comic Book Showdown Obi-Wan Kenobi Fans Now Want To See In Live Action

It’s a moment in Darth Vader lore that fans say (via Reddit) will live on in the “Star Wars” comic book infamy. And it’s easy to see why.

“Darth Vader! Lay down your arms! You are surrounded!” yelled a Rebel soldier at the legendary Sith Lord, sending sparks flying the iconic “Vader Down” moment. “All I’m surrounded by is fear. And dead men,” Vader fired back before drawing his lightsaber and decimating the entire Rebel fleet. For Redditors, it’s a showdown that’s been talked about online for years, with many demanding it appear in live action. “When I hear in JEJ’s voice ‘all I have around me is fear and dead men,’ I will never ask the Star Wars gods for anything again,” wrote Redditor KipHackmanFBI on June 15 in an “Obi-Wan Kenobi” – Discussion thread. “This is the best scene in comics I’ve ever read,” commented another user. in a July 2020 post showing the “Vader Down” panels featuring Vader’s epic lineage. “It would compete with that [“Rogue One”] Hallway scene if it was ever filmed,” replied another user.

Star Wars fans have been urging Disney to give Hayden Christensen his own standalone Vader series, which could be the perfect outlet for the Vader Down scene. “There are so many other stories that have been told in these other media and I would love to continue my journey with him,” Christensen told ET Canada in May 2022. At the moment only time will tell.