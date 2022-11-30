The Entire Xena: Warrior Princess Timeline Explained

While Xena aids Boadicea and the British tribes in their fight against Caesar, the Greek pantheon is busy fretting over a monotheistic cult. Gabrielle is tricked into joining this very cult, which turns out to be the cult of the evil god Dahak. Lured into killing someone while giving up her “bloody innocence” in the process, she is mystically impregnated with the evil baby Hope, who is born within days.

Despite the baby’s evil nature, Gabrielle cannot bear to part with her daughter. With some help from the Banshees, she sends the baby swimming down a river in a basket and then lies to Xena about it, telling her that she killed Hope when the kid tried to strangle her. Xena and Gabrielle then travel to Chin, where Xena faces Ming T’ien and comes to terms with her past choices regarding Lao Ma.

Shortly after returning to Greece, they meet Joxer’s brother Jett and Xena’s third doppelganger, the Hestian virgin priestess Leah. They then reunite with the centaurs and Xena is happy to see her son Solan again, even though he still doesn’t know that she is his real mother. Meanwhile, Gabrielle’s own child, Hope, has grown unusually fast. Callisto allies with the girl while Hope kills Solan and his adoptive father, Kaleipus.

Realizing who Hope is and what she has done, Gabrielle eventually kills her. Having both lost their children, Xena and Gabrielle now hate each other, and Xena beats, tortures and nearly kills a dejected Gabrielle in a scene that has divided “Xena” fans to this day. From the afterlife, Solan cannot bear to see them at odds, so he creates the land of Illusia and forces her to express her feelings in song.