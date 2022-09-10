The Entire South Park Timeline Explained

Season 13 adds a major new character to the series: Cartman’s superhero alter ego, The Coon (“The Coon,” episode 2). Cartman gives himself a tail, fake claws, fake ears, and transforms himself into a vigilante raccoon. He tries to make the townspeople aware of this, but no one cares about superheroes – until new crimefighter Mysterion shows up and starts solving problems. The Raccoon and Mysterion fight each other to solve most of the crimes, although the Raccoon’s motives are suspicious. Eventually, Mysterion is revealed, but his true identity is not revealed to the audience.

In the sixth episode, “Pinewood Derby,” South Park encounters alien life forms after accidentally discovering warp speeds. However, the aliens reject the human species after discovering how corrupt and unethical they are. The boys briefly form their own wrestling federation after personally watching a WWE: RAW event, but they’re more focused on the storytelling than the actual wrestling (“WTF,” episode 10).

In the season finale “Pee,” the series introduces another new character to the series: Pi Pi, the owner of the local water park. As a result, the water park is filled with too many people, and the content of the water begins to change after it becomes saturated with urine. The park ends up exploding with urine and Kyle has to drink something to save the town – which he reluctantly does.