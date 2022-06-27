The Ending Of Westworld Season 4 Episode 1 Explained

One of the most surprising parts of the episode features a new version of Dolores living and working as “Christina”, a game designer for Olympiad Entertainment. While Dolores as we know her is dead, fragments of her past life are still clearly breaking into Christina’s personality. The perfect example is when she’s out with a horrible date who dismisses her career and says, “Background characters can only be cannon fodder,” which clearly irritates Christina. Let’s not forget that Dolores was once essentially cannon fodder for guests in Westworld, and that’s what leads to her becoming a robotic revolutionary. No wonder Christina isn’t impressed by his comments.

But Christina’s job is an important part of the season because she’s being stalked by a mysterious person named Peter who says she ruined his life and she needs to fix it, although she has no idea what he’s talking about. However, Christina managed to somehow influence the events in the real world, because a meeting with her boss reveals that she previously wrote a story about a stalker who lost everything and starts following a girl. There’s an eerie foreshadowing in the way her story ends when “everyone dies”; that does not sound good.

This is only the first episode, so Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy don’t reveal how Christina can write someone’s life for them. But since the season begins with Williams’ flies giving him control of someone, it’s not hard to imagine that there’s a connection between those two ideas. Are there fragments of Dolores left in Delos’ systems? Is she a ghost in the machine at the Hoover Dam server farm, subconsciously controlling the flies? Only time can tell.