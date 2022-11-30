The Ending Of Tár Explained

Audiences’ first impressions of Lydia Tár can range from admiration (she’s very cool and successful) to anger (she’s also very confident and overbearing). Viewers – especially those who like classical music and Cate Blanchett – might even be tricked into liking the character. Even so, “Tár” signals that we shouldn’t like her, or if we do, then we should like her despite our better knowledge, as might be the case with her wife, her assistant, and the other toadyeaters in her sphere of influence. We get evidence of her toxicity in almost every exchange she has with anyone other than this staged New Yorker interview.

It’s clear from the start that Lydia is blacklisting Krista and misrepresenting her relationship with Eliot and Francesca. When Sharon asks why she didn’t answer the phone, Lydia tells her wife not to “bitter”. Worse, she lies and manipulates without remorse.

One conversation, however, stands out as particularly foreboding. Sharon confides in Lydia that she is worried about her daughter Petra, who comes home from school with bruises. Lydia finds the bully and confronts him. On the surface, a parent’s instinct to protect their offspring is a virtue, but the power imbalance between an adult and a child combined with the way Lydia intimidates them is seriously problematic. She threatens the girl and tells her if she ever says anything, no one will believe her. That’s nurturing and preparing the audience for what’s next.