The Ending Of Superman & Lois Season 2 Explained

Superman is known to draw his powers from the sun. He’s also out of action for part of the season thanks to Ally Allston and her energy absorbing power. When Ally merges with her Inverse World version, she becomes so powerful that not even Superman can hold a torch – without using a little cheat code.

Waiting for Superman completes the redemption arc of Superman’s surprise half-brother, Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), previously known as Morgan Edge. The prodigal helps the depowered Superman into the sun, which should dramatically speed up his recharge time. As comic book fans know, this is a pretty solid plan. Clark soon regains his powers and then some, allowing him to attack Ally with a temporary groundbreaking power-up.

Over the years, various verses of Superman have used this particular trick for different – but usually very impressive – effects. Arguably the most powerful version of the character, Superman Prime from DC One Million history, charged himself by living in the sun for some 15,000 years. Judging by how powerful the power boost of the “Superman & Lois” version of the character becomes during his short sojourn in the sun, it’s hard to imagine how powerful it could become during a longer stay. Maybe future seasons will explore this further?