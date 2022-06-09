The Ending Of Sons Of Anarchy Season 1 Explained

Jax’s biggest threat to his happiness isn’t law enforcement or rival gangs, but someone unexpected: his mother. A force to be reckoned with, Gemma uses her power to make moves behind the scenes. Jax is a legacy of the Sons of Anarchy and Gemma believes his rightful place is as the club’s president. However, she knows there are certain truths that would make that difficult.

Jax has already expressed his doubts about the club’s direction. She knows that the ghost of Jax’s father will only pull him further away from the club and, with it, her. After Gemma finds out he has JT’s manuscript, she demands that Clay bring Jax closer. But Clay is guilty of his part in Donna’s death and begins to lose control of Jax, who is further away than ever. Not only does he dispute Clay’s leadership of the club, but his relationship with Tara also raises doubts. Gemma can see that Tara is appealing to Jax’s conscience, making it less likely that Jax will follow in Clay’s footsteps. But while Gemma is clear on what’s happening to her son, she can’t stop Jax from discovering dark family secrets. It’s only a matter of time before he learns just how bloody Gemma and Clay’s hands really are.