The Ending Of Pearl Explained

As you watch the end credits of Pearl, you’re treated to an interesting post-credits scene that reveals the title and setting of the third and final entry in West’s horror trilogy. A camera pans across the Hollywood Hills and lands on a sign that reads “MAXXXINE” in large white letters in place of Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood sign.

While not much else is revealed in this brief post-credits scene, the footage does reveal the title, setting and historical time frame of the new 1985 film.

Ti West was reluctant to discuss further details about this upcoming horror movie MaXXXine. But judging by its location and the Pearl and X themes, MaXXXine will certainly also explore the theme of filmmaking and fame and how those things shape individual characters.

The film will also likely address how the film industry changed in the 1980s, which marked the proliferation of home video and the new technology that came with it, as can be seen from the VHS icon that appears at the beginning of the scene.

One of the few things West has revealed about the film, however, is that like every film in the trilogy so far, MaXXXine will be stylistically different from X and Pearl, which he hopes will be different Audiences warmed to it and maybe you’re expecting it now after seeing “Pearl”. As West Men’s Health said, “Everyone had to adapt to ‘Pearl’ and say, ‘Whoa, it’s really different.’ And now when you go to ‘MaXXXine’ you’re like, ‘I’m prepared for it to possibly be really different.'”