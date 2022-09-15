The Ending Of Harley Quinn Season 3 Explained

While Harley Quinn Season 3 does some exciting things for the broader DC Universe, it also never loses sight of what makes it great. The show becomes more focused in its third installment, removing irrelevant supporting characters to prioritize Harley and Ivy. Doctor Psycho, Jim Gordon, Sy Borgman, and others like them still feature, but they don’t get as much screen time as they did in previous seasons.

This is ultimately for the best. The Harlivy ship becomes the center of attention, with Clayface, King Shark and the bat family also having a decent time. However, even these more secondary storylines are cleverly woven into the main story. For example, Batman’s story sets up both Harley’s experimental exploits and Ivy’s newfound power, while Clayface’s Hollywood debut sets the stage for the big events of the finale.

In other words, “Harley Quinn” feels tighter and more connected than ever in Season 3. In the end, Season 4 is practically written, and not because a grand scheme emerges in Gotham Harbor. The show builds into a compelling character drama by the end of season three without sacrificing the irreverence that made it a hit in the first place. It’s an impressive feat and means the show’s best days may still be ahead.