The Ending Of Elvis Explained

After the screen goes black, we’re presented with a series of postscripts that tell us how the Elvis and the Colonel saga unfolded in the years following Presley’s death. The film plays loosely with what Presley and the rest of the world knew about Parker’s background; In real life, it wouldn’t be until 1980 for anyone to be able to confirm he was of Dutch descent and entered the country illegally as a 30-year-old man (per Smithsonian). Eventually, however, Parker’s financial misconduct came to light, and after a series of lawsuits brought by Elvis Presley Enterprises, a judge ruled in 1982 that Parker had no legal title to any portion of the Presley estate.

For the last two decades, Parker has spent his days in Las Vegas, pottering around on one floor or another of the casinos and pouring his immense wealth down the drain. He made few public appearances or statements during those years, only emerging from the shadows on rare occasions like the release of the Elvis stamp in 1993 (via The Washington Post). Presley, far from becoming the forgotten lounge singer he feared would have become, remains an international superstar nearly 50 years after his death and, according to Newsweek, one of the highest-earning dead celebrities of all time. His life and work still inspire admiration and controversy. As any visitor to Memphis or Las Vegas can attest, Elvis stays hard at work, and to a certain extent, so does Colonel Tom Parker.