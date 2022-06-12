The Ending Of Being John Malkovich Explained

A stunning scene at the end of the film features the puppeteer Malkovich with Craig pulling the strings and manipulating a complex Malkovich puppet. It gets even more brilliant when you break the disbelief and realize that it is actor Malkovich who is channeling Cusack, mimicking the character Malkovich and operating a puppet version of himself.

When Craig leaves the Malkovich ship, he settles down to a much simpler life, taking over Lester’s hair and wardrobe and marrying Floris – who seemingly never ages. After being released from Malkovich’s subconscious, Maxine confesses to Lotte that she is the father of Maxine’s baby. Craig, Lotte, and Maxine reunite briefly on the side of the turnpike, but the women reject Craig, and he vows to get back into Malkovich and win Maxine’s heart back – unaware of the fact that he is in love with their daughter, Emily relegated to a passenger soul (Kelly Teacher).

We then flash another seven years into the future and see Maxine, Lotte and Emily laughing poolside while Craig — unbeknownst to them — sits hopelessly trapped inside Emily, unable even to take his eyes off the devastating sight of his two Averting exes who are living their blissful new lives together.