The Ending Of Archive Explained

“I wanted to write a story about love,” director Gavin Rothery said in an interview with Inverse. “What I have actually created is replacement.”

In the film, George Almore creates three different AIs – J1, J2 and J3 – with each new model acting and looking more like his wife than the last. Additionally, their maturity continues to evolve with each new model, from the blocky J1 that behaves like a child, the slightly more evolved J2 that adopts a more spirited youthful mindset, and the human-like J3 that behaves most like a functioning one Adult. As George’s experiments progress, he begins to abandon the older models despite their own emotional needs, particularly affecting J2. At one point, George makes minor changes to J2 and gives them new legs, but they are unhappy with it and upset that George wants them to change. It ends up being too much for the poor robot, who drowns himself in a nearby lake.

Taking a page from the sci-fi stories of Frankenstein and Jurassic Park, Archive is about the ever-compelling dilemma of man trying to play God and create what he believes to be the perfect life form . Are we worthy enough to make these decisions? And then what happens to the life forms we consider inferior? Creating AI with complex human flaws and emotions, George must strike a delicate balance between creator and manager, which he fails to do, even though he’s not a bad person at heart.