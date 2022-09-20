The Ella Prop Lucifer Star Aimee Garcia Stole From Set

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Aimee Garcia admitted she had massive regrets about the show. “I should have stolen Ella’s pens [from the set]”, she said. The actress mentioned how cool they were and wished she had taken them. But Garcia has one of Ella’s jackets. “I took a jacket from her, which I still have.” She’s pleased fans are She made memorabilia to remember the character, including her own dolls and a homemade Ella pillow, and showed the camera.

Garcia wasn’t the only cast member on the show to grab a prop or two. Lauren German picked up a vintage lighter and Lesley Anne-Brandt now has one of her rings from the pilot episode, as well as a framed picture of John Decker (Chris Payne Gilbert), who is Chloe’s father on the show and Anne-Brandt’s husband in real life.

However, co-star DB Woodside didn’t take anything. The actor explained that he was very sentimental, so all the Lucifer memorabilia made it harder for him to move on. Series star Tom Ellis just hoped no one was watching the interview. “We just incriminated ourselves by the way, I’m expecting a call from Warner Bros any minute,” he joked.