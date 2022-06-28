The Electric State – What We Know So Far

Based on the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag, The Electric State tells the story of a young girl who must embark on a journey across the American West to find her younger brother. Her robot and a mysterious drifter are her only companions on this potentially dangerous mission. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown will direct the film, possibly alongside Chris Pratt – star of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises and next voice of Nintendo icon Mario. Certainly more casting announcements for the feature are not far away.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who have worked closely with the Russo Brothers on many occasions, will write the screenplay. As noted by THR sources, The Electric State is anything but a cheap production for Netflix. It will reportedly cost the streaming giant over $200 million, which is why Universal didn’t bother years ago. Producers include the Russos, Chris Castaldi, Mike Larocca and Patrick Newall, and executive producers are Markus, McFeely, Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust and Geoff Haley. If all goes according to plan, production is slated to begin in October 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Electric State doesn’t have a release date as of this writing, but hopefully more information will come to light sooner rather than later.