The Dwight And Angela Clue You Likely Missed In The Office’s First Episode

In Season 3’s “A Benihana Christmas,” Angels get in a fight with some of the other party planners, and two separate Christmas parties break out as a result. Deciding to be the bigger people, Pam and Karen (Rashida Jones) call for a truce and invite Angela to merge the two parties. Angela later joins the fun and sings “Little Drummer Boy” with the karaoke machine for all to hear.

It’s not the first time the tune has been sung on the show. If you were paying attention during the pilot episode, you might have noticed a scene where Dwight unpacks his desk while singing “Little Drummer Boy,” complete with an obnoxious drum solo after each verse. At first glance it might seem like a way to show how annoying Dwight can be to Jim. But after watching the entire series, it’s pretty strange that the two like the same Christmas carol.

It’s almost as if the two have more in common than they care to admit. They’re a perfect match in their own weird way.